Are You Easily Distracted?

Do you find yourself distracted? Well, you are not alone. A recent survey on distractions in the workplace found that employees experience an average of 77 distractions a week, or one distraction every 31 minutes.

These distractions included:

  • Responding to personal communications (such as online chats, texts, and calls)
  • Checking email
  • Meetings
  • Browsing the internet
  • Having unplanned conversations with co-workers
  • Monitoring children and managing the household

The problem with these kinds of distractions is that they make a dent in overall productivity. A study by the University of California Irvine discovered that it takes 23 minutes and 15 seconds to get back into the task once interrupted. Distractions can leave employees feeling disconnected and overwhelmed as they have to make up for lost time.

