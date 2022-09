When the Prodigal Son Relapses

Almost five years to the day after he returned home the first time, the prodigal son emptied his bank account, packed a few changes of clothes, and snuck off for the faraway country. Again.

The first year back he was just glad to be home.The second year was toughest; he still couldn’t get (rid of) … the shame that chewed away at his soul.The third year, things ...