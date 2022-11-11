Scientists Say Advertisers Are Hijacking Your Dreams

The next frontier for advertising isn't virtual reality or holograms—it's your dreams, according to sleep researchers. And they warn, the practice could soon become a nightmare.

In an open letter, the scientists criticize the concept of dream advertising. Using audio and video clips companies engineer ads into your subconscious. They say in the letter, that not only does the practice already exist, but a beer company has even publicly tested it out during Super Bowl LV.

The sleep researchers cite a press release as an example. In it, Molson Coors Beverage Company openly admitted it could manipulate your dreams so you can collectively see visions of alcoholic beverages dancing through your head using the science of guiding dreams.

So, how exactly do marketers slither into our dreams? Molson Coors collaborated with Harvard psychiatry professor Deirdre Barrett. "Barrett worked with the Coors team to develop a stimulus film that induces relaxing, refreshing images including waterfalls, mountains, and of course, Coors."

It's easy to see where the researchers' concerns stem from as this scientific power makes its way to advertisers—especially when the advertiser offers a product with the potential to be habit-forming for consumers.

Possible Preaching Angle:

Dreams; Mind; Temptation; Thoughts; Worldliness – This technique is nothing new. Satan has been practicing influencing the minds of people for thousands of years. As believers we need to take control of our thoughts. What do you fill your thoughts with? What do you fall asleep thinking about? Focus your thinking on God (“think on these things” Phil. 4:8-9).