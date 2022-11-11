Actor Paul Rudd Befriends a Lonely Student

12-year-old Brody Ridder arrived home from school with a nearly empty yearbook, only managing to acquire the signatures of two teachers and two classmates despite asking for more. Ridder decided to sign his own yearbook with a note to himself: "Hope you make some more friends.”

Ridder's mom, Cassandra Ridder, had reached her breaking point. Her son's message to himself was a reflection of months’ worth of bullying her son experienced at school in a Denver suburb. Brody's hurt and pain inspired her to share a message with the parent's Facebook group for the school:

My poor son. Doesn't seem like it's getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So, Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness.

After sharing the post with the school community, Cassandra posted to her personal Facebook, wanting to keep her friends updated on what was happening. That is when the support exploded; celebrities, companies, parents, kids all reached out online and in real life to show Brody support.

Among those to see Cassandra's message was Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the hit films Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame. Rudd FaceTimed Ridder and sent him a handwritten note: “It's important to remember that even when life gets tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you are the coolest kid there is — me being one of them!" Brody also received a signed Ant-Man helmet from the actor.