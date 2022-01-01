I Hated Church Ministry
Sermon Illustrations
I Hated Church Ministry
Author, songwriter, business owner, and professor Dave Yauk shares how after his life went into a tailspin, until he found Christ:
I was born and raised in a Christian home. My great-great-grandfather was Louis Talbot, one of the founders of Biola University’s Talbot School of Theology, and a preacher who worked closely alongside Billy Graham.Yet despite this lineage of faith, I grew up as a “moralistic therapeutic deist.” I believed loosely in a divine mind that created the world, and I believed that this ...