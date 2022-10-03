Retirees Volunteer in Radioactive Nuclear Plant

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was heavily damaged in 2011 by a tsunami, resulting in three meltdowns. 200 Japanese retirees volunteered to fix the nuclear crisis at the Fukushima power station. The group is called The Skilled Veterans Corps and they are led by Yasuteru Yamada. He and his groups have exposed themselves to radiation so that young people won’t have to.

Yamada has said, “I am 72 and on average I probably have 13 to 15 years left to live. Even if I were exposed to radiation, cancer could take 20 or 30 years or longer to develop. The older ones have less chance of getting cancer.” Although many people say Yamada is a hero, he sees his actions as purely logical.

Possible Preaching Angle:

What an example these men set for the church. We are called to lay down our lives for each other. This should be no surprise since we follow a Savior who did just that. He laid down his life that we might live.