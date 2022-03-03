 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Last Lecture

Back in 2007, computer science professor Randy Pausch delivered a lecture at Carnegie Mellon University. He called the lecture “Really Achieving Your Childhood Dreams.” But what made this lecture so significant was not so much the topic, but the stage of life Randy was in when he gave it. He had been diagnosed with cancer, and only had a few months left, so this speech became known as “The Last Lecture.” What he said and how he said it has really inspired a lot of people.

When he talked, he was funny, smart, he talked about his field, science and engineering. He gave advice, life lessons, and even did some push-ups on stage. The room was packed and he received a standing ovation. His lecture has been viewed more than 20 million times on YouTube. He went on Oprah, Diane Sawyer, and there’s a memorial scholarship in his name. Something about what he said, and when he said it, struck a chord with lots of people. He has left a lasting legacy.

You can watch it here.

Possible Preaching Angle:

This illustration could be used to introduce closing words and themes in the Bible: Jesus’ last words to his disciples, Jacob’s last words to his sons, Moses’ last words to Israel, David’s last words, or Paul’s last words to one of his churches.

Source:

“Really Achieving Your Childhood Dreams,” Wikipedia (Accessed 6/1/21)
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Famous Last Words

The following are the last words spoken by famous individuals:

"Nothing matters. Nothing matters."
Louis B. Mayer, film producer; died October 29, 1957

"It is very beautiful over ...

[Read More]

The Cross Was the Epitaph of Jesus

Epitaphs are a powerful thing. What is said about us when we die is a window into how we lived our lives and what we think was most important. Ludolph van Ceulen, a Dutch mathematician ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations