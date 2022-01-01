The Mysteries Science Couldn’t Unlock
Sermon Illustrations
The Mysteries Science Couldn’t Unlock
Biochemist Sy Garte shares how he came out of a radical background to faith in Christ:
I had an unusual childhood for an American. Members of my extended family were left-wing radicals, and my parents had even been members of the American Communist Party. My indoctrination in the dogmas of communism and atheism was deep. At the same time, my father gave me a love of science and reason, and the importance of asking questions. These gifts, along with my training in scientific thought and research, eventually cracked open the prison cell that held my soul captive during those early years.Breaking free was a slow process, akin to chipping away ...