MIT Professor Took a Chance on God
MIT professor Rosalind Picard shares how she met the Author of all knowledge:
As early as grade school, when I was a straight-A student, I identified with being smart. And I believed smart people didn’t need religion. As a result, I declared myself an atheist and dismissed people who believed in God as uneducated.In high school, I babysat to earn money. One of my favorite families was a young couple; both the husband (a doctor) and the ...