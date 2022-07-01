Family of Kidnapped Missionaries Pray for Abductors

On October 16th, 2021, a notorious Haitian gang abducted 17 missionaries from a US-based organization. Five children were believed to be among those kidnapped, including a two-year-old. The 400 Mawozo gang was also blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti. The gang routinely carries out kidnappings, carjackings, and extortion of business owners.

The mission organization, Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), ministers in scores of countries. In Haiti, its long-term work involves providing school supplies for children, medicines for clinics, and food for the elderly, as well as distributing Bibles and Christian literature. The hostages had been visiting an orphanage supported by CAM. And yet, family members of the captors have been united in their desire to pray for, bless, and forgive the gang members.

Here are some of the public statements from CAM family members:

The kidnappers, like all people, are created in the image of God and can be changed if they turn to Him. While we desire the safe release of our workers, we also desire that the kidnappers be transformed by the love of Jesus, the only true source of peace, joy, and forgiveness.

One father of a hostage said this about the kidnappers, “We are interested in the salvation of these men and we love them.”

Another father of a hostage said, “As a family we are giving forgiveness to these men. We are not holding anything against them.”

Though this time was difficult, the families are united in their desire to follow Jesus’ teaching of forgiveness.