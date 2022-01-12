 Jump directly to the Content
Permacrisis

As nations across the globe reel from one crisis to another, the Collins English Dictionary has just revealed its 2022 word of the year to be “permacrisis.” “Permacrisis” is a noun defined by the U.K.-based publisher HarperCollins as "an extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events.”

A blog post on the Collins Dictionary website noted that the term rings true because of the war in Ukraine, climate change challenges, political instability, and the surge in inflation. He goes on to say the term embodies the "dizzying sense of lurching from one unprecedented event to another," as people wonder what new "horrors" might be around the corner.

Possible Preaching Angle:

Advent; Christmas; Good News - Anyone ready for some good news? And I mean perma-good-news? Well, that’s what the angels said they were bringing that first Christmas and it’s still the best news today! “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord” (Luke 2:10-11).

Related Topics:
Scripture:
