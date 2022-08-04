The Power of a Reboot

We have all found ourselves stuck and trying to troubleshoot a problem on our computers, smartphone, or other electronic devices. According to multiple studies, one of the biggest time-wasters in the workplace are computer-related malfunctions.

One study found that the average person spends 22-25 minutes a day trying to fix a computer-related issue. The estimated cost to larger companies in the US is somewhere in the ballpark of $4000.00 a minute. One easy solution for many of these issues could be as simple as turning off your device.

Over half of computer problems technicians deal with can be fixed with a simple reboot. The reason that computers often fail is that they have systems processes continually running behind the scenes. These processes leave behind an electronic footprint that takes up memory (RAM). When you turn off a computer or smartphone, these programs and processes end, allowing you to start on a clean slate with a faster and more efficient working device.

Possible Preaching Angle:

The same principle can apply to the Christian life. Through confession and forgiveness, God’s grace allows us to “reboot” our lives and begin “new every morning” (Lam. 3:22-23).