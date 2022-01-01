The Lord Is My Strength
Sermon Illustrations
The Lord Is My Strength
In CT magazine, Greg Stier shares his journey from a violent dysfunctional family background to the salvation of his extended family:
To my five-year-old self, it was a perfect afternoon. No gunshots, no gang-filled cars creeping by looking for trouble as they often did in our neighborhood. Everything was good that day—at least until a shiny, new car pulled up. It was Paul, one of the men my Ma had married. He had up and left us without warning, and we hadn’t heard from him in months.Ma caught sight of him out the kitchen window. Cursing like a sailor, she hunted down our baseball bat. Charging out of the house, she started swinging at the headlights ...