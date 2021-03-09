 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Special Forces Soldier Struggles with Battles at Home

In his book Becoming a King, consultant Morgan Snyder writes about meeting a decorated U.S. special forces warrior who was a master on the battlefield but who struggled at home. The soldier said, “I can handle any firefight and a 300-hundred-man ambush, no problem. My role and objectives in war are clear. It is my life at home I can’t handle—my marriage, my kids, my mortgage. I’m failing. I feel like I live in Afghanistan, and I’m deployed to my home in Texas.”

Morgan Snyder comments: “Nothing to expose more of the unfinished places in us than our marriage and parenting. Marriage and home life are the most difficult relationships in which to love well, because they are the only place in which it is least possible to hide.”

Source:

Morgan Snyder, Becoming a King (Thomas Nelson, 2020), page 158
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

"The Weather Man": Making the Hard Choice

The movie The Weather Man is about David Spritz (Nicholas Cage), a local weatherman in Chicago. Professionally, David is successful (he earns a six-figure salary). His personal life, ...

[Read More]

Family Brings Happiness

What makes someone between the ages of 13 and 24 happy is not what you might think, according to an extensive survey conducted by the Associated Press and MTV.

The results showed that ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations