Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

101-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Is 'The Happiest Man on Earth'

At 101-years-old, Eddie Jaku has over a century of wisdom and life experience to draw from—and he's trying to use it to help others see the world in a more positive light. The self-described "happiest man in the world" has given a TED Talk and written a book about his philosophy.

Jaku is also a Holocaust survivor. He was born in Germany and said that “I thought I lived ...

