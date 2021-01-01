Racial Bias Evident in NFL Lawsuit Settlement
Sermon Illustrations
The National Football League has been embroiled in lawsuits for nearly a decade from former players alleging that the league knew that its sport resulted in brain damage but failed to take appropriate action. In response, the NFL has pledged nearly one billion dollars as part of a class-action settlement for former players who’ve experienced brain damage playing pro football.
But there’s a ...