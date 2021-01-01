 Jump directly to the Content
Michael Jordan’s Regrets and Disappointments

In an interview with Michael Jordan, Marvin R. Shanken asked him about his regrets and disappointments in life. This is how he responded:

I'm not the kind of person who has regrets. As soon as you look back … and you come up with something you feel like you want to change, something else [in your future] has to change. ... To win, you've got to lose. To be successful, you've got to have something that's not successful. To be happy, you've got to have disappointments. So, I think all those things have happened to make me who I am.

Note: You can watch the hour-long video here.

Source:

Marvin R. Shanken, "The Uncut Interview with Michael Jordan," YouTube (10-14-20)
