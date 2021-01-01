Michael Jordan’s Regrets and Disappointments
In an interview with Michael Jordan, Marvin R. Shanken asked him about his regrets and disappointments in life. This is how he responded:
I'm not the kind of person who has regrets. As soon as you look back … and you come up with something you feel like you want to change, something else [in your future] has to change. ... To win, you've got to lose. To be successful, you've got to have something that's not successful. To be happy, you've got to have disappointments. So, I think all those things have happened to make me who I am.
Note: You can watch the hour-long video here.
Source:
Marvin R. Shanken, "The Uncut Interview with Michael Jordan," YouTube (10-14-20)