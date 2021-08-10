 Jump directly to the Content
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Claiming the Summit Without Reaching the Top

Only 44 people have reached the summit of all 14 of the world’s 26,000-foot peaks, according to the record books. Or, maybe no one has. The difference rides on a timeless question getting a fresh look--what is a summit?

Ed Viesturs believes he knows. He is one of the 44, the only American on the list. In 1993, climbing alone and without supplemental oxygen or ropes, he reached the “central summit” of Shishapangma, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Founder of Amazon Planned Decades Ahead

If you own stock in Amazon, you get a letter from founder Jeff Bezos each year, reminding you of Amazon's commitment to think long-term. In his 2015 letter to shareowners, Bezos opens: ...

[Read More]

12-Year-Old Girl 'Accidentally' Runs Half Marathon

A 12-year-old girl accidentally ran a half marathon after signing up for a family-friendly 5K run. LeeAdianez Rodríguez-Espada, a 12-year-old student from New York, was worried ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations