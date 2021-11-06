Inmate’s Amazed Joy on Coming Home After Years in Prison
Sermon Illustrations
What's it like to walk free again after years behind bars? Lee Horton and his brother Dennis know the feeling. They were convicted of robbery and murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. They always maintained their innocence. Earlier this year, after being locked up for a quarter of a century, they were granted clemency and released.
Here's Lee Horton’s story:
I'm going to tell you honestly. The first thing that I was aware of when I walked ...