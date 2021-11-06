Escaping the Cocoon of Christian Science
Sermon Illustrations
Escaping the Cocoon of Christian Science
Katherine Beim-Esche tells a moving story of meeting the living God after escaping the cult of Christian Science:
After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the world reeled in shock and disbelief. I did too—not only at the events themselves but also at the response I saw within my church. Raised a fourth-generation Christian Scientist, I lived within a Christian Science cocoon. In many ways, I acted like a Christian, reading my Bible every ...