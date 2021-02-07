MLB Player Escapes Addiction by Finding Hope in Christ
Sermon Illustrations
Former Boston Red Sox player, Bernie Carbo, tells the story of going from hitting a home run in the 1975 World Series to drug addiction, two divorces, and considering suicide:
I stood in the batter’s box, awaiting the next pitch. It was Game 6 of the World Series. My team, the Boston Red Sox, trailed the Cincinnati Reds by three runs in the eighth inning. And we needed to win this game to stay alive. I was sweating bullets. With two men on base, I could even the score with a single swing. I took a swing and watched ...