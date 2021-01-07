Forged Painting Purchased with Counterfeit Money

Two Spanish conmen attempted to sell a forged Goya painting but it backfired spectacularly after their client, supposedly a rich Arab sheik, paid them in counterfeit bank-notes worth 1.7 million Swiss Francs (approx. 1.9 million US dollars). The middleman who had brokered the deal then vanished with the only genuine money in the affair--over 363,000 dollars.

Finally, the two conmen themselves were arrested. The two men found out that the 1.7 million Swiss Francs were counterfeit when they attempted to deposit them in a bank in Geneva. They were then detained by French customs, who discovered the fake Swiss Francs in their suitcase, and informed the Spanish authorities.

Possible Preaching Angle:

Adam and Eve were tempted by Satan the deceiver. He promised that their eyes would be opened. They bought the lie. Satan is the king of counterfeiters.