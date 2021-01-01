The Safest Person on Earth

In October of 2019, Bert terHart boarded a 40’ ocean fairing sailboat and set sail from Victoria, BC. His objective was to become the first North American to ever circumnavigate the globe solo, using only a sextant, pen, paper, and almanac for navigation. On July 28, 2020, after 267 days at sea, he sailed back into Victoria having accomplished his goal.

While on the open seas, he faced extreme weather, regular 12’ to 14’ ocean swells, unforeseen ship repairs, and severe sleep deprivation. But in spite of these dangers, he was dubbed “the safest man on earth.”

When terHart set sail, we had never heard of Covid-19 (or words like "social distancing," "flatten the curve," "shelter-in-place,” or “self-quarantine”). And while he was on the open ocean, terHart was safe from all of it.

In a recent interview with Travel+Leisure, terHart described what he hoped to accomplish by his journey; “I wanted to inspire people to take that first step forward. … Once you take that first step, the next step is easier, and the step after that becomes easier."

Possible Preaching Angle:

Following God often means a journey into uncertain seas. This often puts us into a posture of procrastination. We delay for a season as we wait to feel more certain, and safer. Take the first step forward. The next step will be easier and the step after that easier still. You are never safer than when in the will of God, in fact, you are "the safest man (or woman) on earth."