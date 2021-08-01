Indiana Jones on Repentance, Faith, and Salvation

Sometimes we throw religious terms around haphazardly, sometimes interchangeably. Take for example the words "faith," "grace," "repentance," and "salvation." But the distinctions are important for us to understand. Maybe an image can help.

2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the Indiana Jones franchise. In the movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, there is a legendary scene where Indiana (Harrison Ford) is hanging by a single hand on the edge of a chasm. With the other hand he is reaching out to a goblet that supposedly once held the blood of Christ.

As the tips of his hand just graze the edge of the goblet, he’s grunting, “I can just about reach it.” Above him is his father (Sean Connery) who reaches out pleading “Junior, take my hand! Take my hand!” Finally, his father tells him to “Let it go,” and Indiana reaches up for his father to take his hand.

Possible Preaching Angle:

When Indiana’s father reaches down to offer rescue, that’s grace. When Indiana let’s go of his pursuit, that's repentance. And when he reaches back up for his father to take his hand, that's faith. When his father lifts him up from the chasm, that’s salvation.