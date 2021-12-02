Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

No Seat for the CEO

Pastor Kevin Miller writes:

One year when I was working in publishing, we had our annual staff Christmas Party. There were about 150 people in the room seated around tables that held six or eight people. The CEO came in right before the program was about to start, so there weren’t many seats left.

He spied an empty seat at our table and came over. Very politely he said to the woman sitting by the empty seat, “May I sit here?”

She was waiting for someone from her department to come, and so she kind of scowled at him and said, “No, that’s taken.”

“Oh, okay,” he said, and walked away.

Once he got a few feet out of range, we burst out laughing and said to the woman: “You just dissed the CEO!” She said, “I did? What?” She had worked there for only two weeks, and she’d never seen his photo.

And that’s what happens when Jesus enters the world he’s created. Most people say, “Sorry, don’t recognize you. No seat for you. That one’s taken.”

Source:

Pastor Kevin Miller, Co-host of Monday Morning Preacher, Preaching Today
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Cab Driver Praises Hero John Elway Before Realizing He's Driving Him

We've all been asked the question: "If you had the chance to talk to your hero, who would it be and what would you say?" Washington, D.C. cab driver Sam Snow didn't ...

[Read More]

'Insignificant' General Grant Goes Unrecognized

God often hides his greatest gifts in ordinary packages. Perhaps, knowing our heart, he doesn't want us to become enamored with the mode of delivery. And all so that we might better ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2021 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top