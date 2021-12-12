 Jump directly to the Content
The Sad Consequences of Celebrity Worship

For decades the media in all its forms have created celebrities that are framed, groomed, and packaged solely for the purpose of dissemination through mass media. Many people, some living frustrated lives, live vicariously through the allegedly exciting lives of these glamorous personalities, representing hopes and dreams personally unfulfilled.

The result is that we have created synthetic celebrities whom we worship, however briefly, because they vicariously act out our noblest or basest desires. For impressionable young people, “celebrity worship syndrome” has resulted in:

Symptoms of depression and anxiety. Lower levels of critical thinking and cognitive abilities Impaired social skills. Maladaptive daydreaming that interferes with work, school, or relationships. Desire for fame, which is often linked with a lack of self-acceptance. Compulsive buying and materialism. Difficulties with romantic relationships.

Donna Rockwell, “Celebrity Worship And The American Mind,” HuffPost (1-9-17); Editor, “The Connection Between Celebrity Worship Syndrome and Teen Mental Health,” Newport Academy (4-6-21)
