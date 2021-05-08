 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

NBA’s Kevin Durant on His Fleeting Fame

Pro basketball star Kevin Durant is one of the most famous athletes in the world (at least as of 2021). Durant is a four-time scoring champion, a two-time finals MVP, and an 11-time All-Star. By any measure, he’s one of the defining athletes of our time. His decisions about where to play, and which teammates to play with, have thrust whole franchises up to glory and sent others plummeting down.

But surprisingly, Durant is well aware of the fleeting nature of his fame. In a 2021 interview he said, “The world is bigger than my little box, I’m not going to be playing this game forever. So I can’t be expected to stay in this box.” He laughed. “Like: ‘This is the K.D. box.’ Who gives a [expletive]? It’s been billions of people on this earth. We really are small, if you look at it from a universe perspective.”

Source:

Sam Anderson, “Kevin Durant and (Possibly) the Greatest Basketball Team of All Time,” The New York Time Magazine (6-2-21)
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

NFL Star Reflects on Near-Death Injury

Ricardo Lockette rose up the ranks of pro football and eventually helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014. But on November 1, 2015, the wide receiver and special teams ...

[Read More]

Pro Soccer Player Made Soccer His God

In his article titled "Professional Soccer Was My God," former pro soccer player Gavin Peacock writes:

I was never going to be tall, so my dad (who was also a pro soccer player) would ...
[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2021 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top