It’s St. Petersburg’s Bench, But Al Owns It

The sun rises over the bay in Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg, Florida. Lounging on a bench near the sea wall—his bench—is Al Nixon. “Hi Al!” say the passers-by. “Have a good day!” says Al. For park regulars between 6am and 8am, he’s as reliable as the squirrels or the water fountains. Many who pass stop to chat. Many just ...