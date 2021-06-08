How a Hippie Became a Presbyterian Pastor
In CT magazine, Gregory E. Reynolds, shares how he went from being a hippie to a pastor:
I grew up in a liberal Congregational church. During my junior year of high school, my mother came to genuine faith at a Baptist church where the gospel was preached. As for me, I remained uninterested in Christianity. And by the time I went off to college, I was falling in with the ’60s counterculture. I soon affirmed the moral and spiritual relativism that reflected the counterculture’s blend of Eastern religiosity and American optimism.In 1970, I left school to join a commune ...