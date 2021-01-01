Hollywood Stuntman Meets the Lord in the Air
Sermon Illustrations
Hollywood Stuntman Meets the Lord in the Air
Hollywood stuntman Robert Wilton shares his journey through doubt and fear to faith in Christ.
Beginning in my 20s, I worked for decades as a film and television stuntman, facing injury and even death for a living. On the set, I rubbed elbows with celebrities and movie stars. I was living my dream. At age 26, however, I received a gut punch when my 32-year-old brother suddenly collapsed dead from a heart attack. In rare moments of quiet, usually after a considerable intake of alcohol, I would ponder the senselessness of his death.While doing film work one day, I overheard someone talking about God with one of the stunt guys. To my utter surprise, it was none other than ...