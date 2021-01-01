 Jump directly to the Content
Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Champion MLB Pitcher Shares Struggles with Addiction

CC Sabathia was a six-time MLB All-Star and won the 2009 World Series, pitching for the New York Yankees. By outside standards, he spent those years living the dream. But inside, he was living a nightmare.

Sabathia opened up about his past in a recently published memoir entitled Till the End. He also spoke candidly with CBS This Morning about the personal struggles he ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Former NFL Running Back Helps Others After Alcoholism Cost Him His Career

Montee Ball remembers the day he could have changed the course of his career. The Denver Broncos' running backs coach, Eric Studesville, smelled the alcohol coming from Ball during ...

[Read More]

Man Blames Drunken Accident on Losing Football Team

Officers filed charges of driving while intoxicated against Christopher Greyshock, a resident of West Milford, after his rear-end collision into another vehicle injured a woman. When ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2021 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top