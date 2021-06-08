 Jump directly to the Content
The Bible for the Battle

Physically, this Bible isn’t much to look at. It’s about five inches long and three inches wide. It has a black leather cover, now well-worn and torn at the edges, with the pages at risk of falling out. Jesse Maple first carried the Bible with him (into battle) because he saw Scripture as a good luck charm. But soon enough, Maple saw it as evidence that God loved him and was with him in the jungles of Vietnam.

