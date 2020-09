Escaping the Cult of Productivity

Nina Rudnick directs a non-profit that used to have her constantly immersed in her work. On a typical day, she’ll herd her 3-year-old son out of bed and to day care before commuting to a nine-hour day at the office. Often, she’s back at her computer after putting him to sleep.

But since the Covid-19 pandemic, life has slowed down. Rudnick no longer rouses her toddler ...