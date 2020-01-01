Woman Becomes Dishwasher at Senior Care Facility to See Her Husband
Mary Daniel hadn't seen her husband for 114 days due to coronavirus restrictions at the senior care facility where he lives. Her husband, Steve, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's seven years ago and moved into a care facility in Jacksonville, Florida.
She said she had been visiting her husband every night and would get him ready for bed. But when the coronavirus ...