The Red Bandana in the 9/11 Museum
In a recent book Jack Alexander writes:
From the time he was six years old, Welles Crowther wore a red bandana. His father gave it to him, explaining the clean white handkerchief in breast pocket was "for show," the red bandanna was "for blow." Welles took that red bandanna everywhere. When he volunteered with the Empire Hook and Ladder Company at age sixteen—joining his father on the force—he carried it with him. When he played lacrosse for Boston College, he tied it around his head and wore it under his helmet. Even when ...