New Research on Happiness Parallels Biblical Principles
Sermon Illustrations
New Research on Happiness Parallels Biblical Principles
In the late 1990s, Martin Seligman, the president of the American Psychological Association, noted psychology’s emphasis on the negative side of life. Studies were focused on depression and anxiety, while ignoring the positive, including happiness and well-being. His observation spurred new research and hundreds of articles on happiness.
One of the central topics addressed in these studies ...