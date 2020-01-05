Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

New Research on Happiness Parallels Biblical Principles

In the late 1990s, Martin Seligman, the president of the American Psychological Association, noted psychology’s emphasis on the negative side of life. Studies were focused on depression and anxiety, while ignoring the positive, including happiness and well-being. His observation spurred new research and hundreds of articles on happiness.

One of the central topics addressed in these studies ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Country Singer Merle Haggard's Restless Soul

Country music icon Merle Haggard (1937-2016), had 38 of his albums appear on Billboard's country-music top 10 charts (more than a dozen made it to Number One). He also had 38 Number ...

[Read More]

Yale's Most Popular Class Ever: Happiness

The most popular course in the history of Yale University was offered in the fall of 2017—PSYCH 157: Psychology and the Good Life. Nearly one-fourth of Yale undergraduates registered ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2020 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top