Man Receives First 3D Printed Tibia Replacement

Surgeons in Australia, in 2017, successfully performed a world-first transplant surgery. They installed a 3D printed tibia into the leg of Reuben Lichter, who faced losing his leg above the knee to amputation.

Lichter’s tibia began causing him intense pain and he was diagnosed with osteomyelitis. The disease infected his entire bone, causing it to gradually disintegrate. When ...