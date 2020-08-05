Explore
Judge Lobbies for Release of Man He Sentenced to Life in Prison

When an envoy visited the White House to advocate for an inmate serving a life sentence, most of the headlines went toward fashion model and lifestyle icon Kim Kardashian West. However, accompanying her was former federal judge Kevin Sharp. Sharp carried an authoritative tone because of his years on the federal bench. But Sharp also had a specific opinion on the inmate in question because ...

Prison Art Program Gives Second Chance to Inmates

The Indigenous Arts In Prisons & Community program, also known as The Torch, has become an incredible boon for inmates in Victoria, Australia. It allows inmates to sell their artwork ...

Stats on Incarceration in America

A 2010 report conducted by The Pew Charitable Trusts revealed the following statistics about incarceration rates in the United States:

  • 2.3 million Americans are behind bars, equaling more than 1 in 100 adults. That marks a 300 percent increase since 1980.
