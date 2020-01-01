The ‘Stumbling Stones’ of Holocaust Victims
With hundreds of things to see in Berlin, few tourists pay attention to what lies under their feet. The four inch by four inch blocks of brass embedded in the pavement are easy to miss. But once you know they exist, you begin to come across them with surprising frequency.
Each stone is engraved with the name and fate of an individual who has suffered under the Nazi regime. They are known ...