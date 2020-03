Risking All in The Third Century Plague

With the world almost coming to a standstill with the spread of the coronavirus, an example of true sacrifice comes to us from the third century: A group of Christians emerged, who seem to have been inspired by the life and reputation of Epaphroditus. Malcolm Duncan in his book Risk Takerssays:

They were known as “the Parabolani” (based on the Greek word for “risking ...