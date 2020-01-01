Crystals: The Reality Behind Booming New Age Healing

Crystals fascinate and mesmerize--opaque, shadowy colors that must hold ancient secrets, carved into angels, birds, or any object that may imbue meaning. Thanks to celebrity zeal (like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop), and the rise of New Age spirituality, crystals have exploded globally. Hashtags for #crystals run into the millions on Instagram. The New York Times declared 2017 the year of “the great crystal boom.” In 2018 crystals were regarded as ...