Atheist Philosopher Extols the Resurrection

Atheist philosopher Luc Ferry, author of the best-selling book A Brief History of Thought, credits Christianity with creating the novel idea that all people have dignity. And for him it’s rooted in Christ's resurrection. Ferry writes, “The entire originality of the Christian message resides in good news of literal immortality--resurrection, in other words and not merely of souls but of individual human bodies.”

Luc Ferry, A Brief History of Thought (HarperCollins, 2011), p. 84-85