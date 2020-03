8-Year-Old Pays Off Classmates' School Lunch Debt by Selling Keychains

Keoni Ching is like a lot of boys his age. He likes to create things, and he likes to help people. But during a recent school event, he combined those likes to make a big difference at his school.

He was inspired by NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, who recently donated over $27,000 to help pay off student lunch debts ...