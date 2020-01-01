Explore
17th Century Villagers Sacrificed Their Lives to Save Others

The need for quarantine today to contain the spread of the coronavirus has reminded historians of a certain small village named Eyam in 17th Century England. The Black Plague or Black Death ran in various forms from 1347 to 1665 and killed at least 25 million people in Europe and anywhere from 75 million to 200 million worldwide. The symptoms were “flu-like” after an incubation period of 3-7 days.

In September 1665, ...

