"Man has places in his heart which do not yet exist, and into them enters suffering, in order that they may have existence," said Leon Bloy, a French Catholic writer and convert from Judaism. As Archbishop Charles Chaput observes, "Suffering can bend and break us. But it can also break us open to become the persons God intended us to be. It depends on what we do with the pain. If we offer it back to God, He will use it to do great things in and through us, because suffering is fertile. It can grow new life."

Source:

Janet E Smith (Ed.) and Father Paul Check (Ed.), Living the Truth in Love (Ignatius Press, 2015), p. 216