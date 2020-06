The Rich Steal More Than the Poor

Evidence suggests that the rich steal more than the poor. Although shoplifting transcends categories, the rich actually do steal more than the poor. The study cited most often, in the American Journal of Psychology, states that people with incomes of $70,000 shoplift 30% more than those earning $20,000 a year.

A federal lawyer proved that point when she was caught swiping $257.99 worth of cosmetics ...