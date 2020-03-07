Woman Attempting Suicide Is Saved by Sumo Wrestlers

Japan’s been seeing some very encouraging drops in its suicide rates recently, but that doesn’t mean that the country has completely solved the complex issues that convince people to take their own lives. A woman in her 30s was walking near the Kenagakawa River in Tokyo. Stepping out onto a pedestrian bridge that spans the river, she climbed over the chest-high railing and threw herself into the water below in ...