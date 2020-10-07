Why Your Brain Hates Slowpokes

Are you impatient with slowpokes and frustrated by waiting? If so, you will identify with what Chelsea Wald wrote in a recent article:

Not long ago I diagnosed myself with the recently identified condition of sidewalk rage. It’s most pronounced when it comes to a certain friend who is a slow walker. Last month, as we sashayed our way to dinner, I found myself biting my tongue, thinking, I have to stop going places with her if I ever want to … get there!