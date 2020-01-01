The Phone Call That Changed an Addict's Life
The Phone Call That Changed an Addict's Life
Auburn Sandstrom, professor of writing from the University of Akron, tells her story:
I was curled up in a fetal position on a filthy carpet in a cluttered apartment. I’m in horrible withdrawal from a drug addiction. I have a little piece of paper. It’s dilapidated because I’ve been folding it and unfolding it. But I could still make out the phone number on it.
I am in a state of bald terror. My husband is out, and trying to get ahold of some of the drugs that we needed. But right behind me, sleeping in the bedroom, ...