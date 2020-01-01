Man Wronged by Police Saves Officer from Burning Car

There was a boom, then the house shook. Daylan McLee thought for a minute it was a small earthquake until a relative came running inside to say there had been a car crash involving a police cruiser outside the apartment in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

McLee ran outside and pulled an officer from the mangled patrol car as flames began to spread into the cabin. Police officials and others have credited McLee with saving the officer’s life after the Sunday evening ...